India Gold Market Update: Rally And Demand Realignment

Summary

  • Gold’s price rally builds and exceeds key levels, with domestic price gains of 23% y-t-d. High prices reshape consumer buying patterns.
  • March sees the first net outflow from gold ETFs in 10 months - India diverges from the global trend.
  • The RBI adopts a measured buying pace, even as the strategic importance of gold reserves intensifies.
  • Corporate retail jewellery sector logs strong growth from January to March.
  • March sees a sharp recovery in gold imports.

Looking ahead

  • Seasonal and wedding related purchases may support gold demand this month and next. Investor interest is likely to strengthen as gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset and portfolio diversifier heightens amid global economic uncertainties and financial market

