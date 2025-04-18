Consensus Price Forecasts - Tariff Shifts Jolt Gold Price In Record-Setting Run

Apr. 18, 2025 1:30 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Markit
3.33K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Tariff announcements from the US and vows of retaliatory actions from other countries continued to agitate metals markets in March, supercharging safe-haven demand for gold as the uncertainty induced by escalating trade tensions threatens to curb global economic growth.
  • In China, manufacturing PMIs expanded at faster rates in March, suggesting resilience in the face of hiked US import duties.
  • The London Metal Exchange three-month copper price rose to a five-month high of $9,955 per metric ton on March 19 and remained supported above $9,800/t through month-end.

Single gold bar

J Studios

The Take

Mercurial developments in the global trade landscape, as the US' expanding tariff plans spark reciprocal measures, continued to take centerstage across metals markets in March. Gold reached multiple record highs as economic uncertainties increased interest in safe-haven assets. US recession

This article was written by

Markit
3.33K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News