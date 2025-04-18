The investment portfolios of US property and casualty insurers currently stand to take a hit from the recent global sell-off in equities, but the magnitude of the impact on the vast majority of the companies in the sector is
Stock Market Swoon Could Hit Some P&C Insurers Harder Than Others
Summary
- The investment portfolios of US property and casualty insurers currently stand to take a hit from the recent global sell-off in equities.
- The magnitude of the impact on the vast majority of the companies in the sector is significantly inflated by one group's uniquely large allocation to common stocks.
- Berkshire and the group led by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. had 47.6% and 39.6% of their net admitted cash and invested assets allocated to unaffiliated publicly traded common equities.
