Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs

Summary

  • Average short interest in US equity real estate investment trusts decreased moderately in March.
  • US REITs' short interest fell 3 basis points month over month to 3.7% of shares outstanding on average in March.
  • The shopping center segment logged the biggest decline in March compared to the previous month, down 1.2 percentage points to 3.3% of shares outstanding on average.

Hand picked wooden block written with REIT stands for Real Estate Investment Trust

Abu Hanifah

Average short interest in US equity real estate investment trusts decreased moderately in March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

