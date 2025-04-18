Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Inversia Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Palantir Isn't What You Think: Revealing The Growth Driver Markets Are Missing
Summary
- Palantir delivered $1.25 billion in 2024 free cash flow at a 44% margin, with only $12 million in CapEx.
- U.S. commercial revenue grew 54% YoY in Q4, driven by AIP deployment and 32 $10 million+ deals closed.
- Ontology powers PLTR’s role as the enterprise AI operating system, enabling agent-based automation at scale.
- A 40% FCF CAGR with 7% terminal growth supports a $175/share intrinsic value by 2030.
- Heavy reliance on U.S. government and commercial demand creates geographic concentration and potential policy-driven revenue volatility risks.
