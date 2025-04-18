Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) dropped about 30% since the March 27th announcement of a $1.25B Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) deal that, if successful, could mark a consequential bounce back for the beaten gaming stock, which lost over 85% of its value over
Ubisoft: The Tencent Deal Could Spark A Game-Changing Comeback
Summary
- Tencent's $1.25B investment significantly improves Ubisoft’s balance sheet and supports long-term growth.
- Deepening relationship with Tencent might unlock new revenue streams in Asia and improves Ubisoft's mobile gaming prospects.
- Ahead-of-schedule restructuring and early success signs from AC Shadows lay groundwork for sustainable earnings growth.
- Sum-of-parts multiple valuation suggests a deeply discounted turnaround stock with a 176% upside potential.
- Favorable deal structure for Ubisoft and high probability of closing provide an attractive risk/reward setup for investors.
