VNQI: International REITs Offer A 10.55% Return To U.S. Investors

Ivo Kolchev
Summary

  • The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares invests in international real estate stocks, primarily in Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
  • VNQI has outperformed the VNQ so far in 2025, helped by a weak U.S. dollar.
  • I estimate VNQI offers a total return close to 9% before factoring in currency moves.
  • Considering the circa 40% exposure to low-yield countries, currency moves should remain a tailwind for U.S. investors.
  • Risks include VNQI's poor dividend growth history, uncertainty surrounding capital gains, and a potential reversal of U.S. dollar weakness.

Globe concept for city

Introduction

So far in 2025, the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) has outperformed its U.S.-focused peer, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a total return of ~6%:

Ivo Kolchev
