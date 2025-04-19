AIRR: Reshoring Has Its Flaws, And Current Industrial Conditions Look Iffy

The Alpha Sieve
4.39K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF focuses on US-based small and mid-sized stocks in manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, and banking, aiming to benefit from the reshoring momentum.
  • We analyze how AIRR is positioned against the big daddy of industrial ETFs- XLI.
  • We close with some thoughts on why AIRR may not make for a good buy now.

Portrait of steel worker next to brake press

Thomas Barwick

Introduction

Investors who are desirous of industrial equity ETF products have the option of pursuing two-dozen alternatives; one of the more niche industrial equity products within this cohort, is the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.39K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIRR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AIRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News