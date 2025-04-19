Abbott Labs' Rally Is Well Deserved - Fade The Rally For Now

Apr. 19, 2025 9:54 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT) StockABT
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.65K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • ABT continues to offer a compelling high-growth investment thesis, driven by the GLP-1 tailwinds on its Continuous Glucose Monitoring and adult nutrition offerings.
  • This is significantly aided by the management's ability to reiterate its ambitious FY2025 guidance, despite the supposed hundreds of millions in tariff impact.
  • Combined with the richer Free Cash Flow generation, healthier balance sheet, and high single-digits dividend per share growth, we believe that ABT remains well positioned to outperform ahead.
  • This is with the caveat that interested investors observe the potential volatility arising from the new US administration's tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry.
  • We shall further discuss this in detail.

Woman pulling green helium balloons with ropes

Klaus Vedfelt

ABT Continues To Offer A Compelling High-Growth Investment Thesis Despite The Recent Rally – Patience Before Adding

We previously covered Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in February 2024, discussing how it continued to ride the diabetes tailwinds, as the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.65K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News