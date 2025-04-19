The earnings season kicked off positively with Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), which delivered strong results ahead of Wall Street expectations. We previously reported our preference for Fundamentals Over Short-Term Miss, and considering the recent market turmoil, the company's YTD
Heineken: Buyback And Emerging Markets Upside
Summary
- Heineken delivered strong Q1 results, beating expectations with a 0.9% net revenue increase despite a 2.1% beer volume decrease, reaffirming its 2025 profit growth outlook.
- The company's strategy includes premiumization, cost savings, and limited US tariff impact, with a €1.5 billion buyback providing downside protection.
- Emerging markets like Vietnam, India, and Ethiopia show promising volume growth, supporting Heineken's market share and EBIT margin targets for 2025.
- Despite market challenges, Heineken's valuation remains attractive at 15.3x P/E, with a 5.5% total yield, prompting an increased buy rating and a target price of €103.
