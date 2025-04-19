Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook

Neuberger Berman
Summary

  • When the U.S. announced a fresh round of tariffs on April 2, the U.S. economy was still gaining momentum and, in our view, more resilient to exogenous shocks than investors had appreciated.
  • We do acknowledge that a worsening trade war, further fiscal austerity or yet another exogenous shock on an already weakened economy may ultimately trigger a recession.
  • With a significant amount of tariff shock now priced in, we are constructive on global equities for the rest of the year.
  • We believe an ongoing recovery in the $28 trillion global industrial economy may be dampened, but not derailed, and that underlying momentum in the goods economy may support equities that are most levered to it.

By Raheel Siddiqui

While surging tariffs and a hard sell-off have sown uncertainty, we expect negotiations to bring some relief on initial tariff proposals, and that sharply slower growth seems more likely than a U.S. recession. We also believe stimulus in

Neuberger Berman
