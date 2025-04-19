Last year, I did a deep dive on VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) and concluded the fund was a compelling dividend growth ETF worthy of consideration in one's portfolio, but ultimately gave it a Hold rating
VSDA: A Hidden Gem For Dividend Growth Alpha
Summary
- VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF boasts a 23% 5-year dividend growth rate and 17% CAGR, with uninterrupted growth since inception, making it a standout for investors seeking high-growth dividend ETFs.
- Since its inception, VSDA has rivaled the total returns of SCHD and DGRO, while its rising yield, enhancing the appeal for dividend-focused investors.
- With low overlap with SCHD and DGRO and a unique screening methodology, VSDA’s focus on early-stage dividend growers, which adds diversification and alpha potential to dividend growth focused portfolios.
