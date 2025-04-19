3 Never-Sell Dividend Gems I Expect To Easily Beat The Market

Apr. 19, 2025 7:30 AM ETDE, EXR, CAT
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • Market sentiment flipped fast, as tariffs, recession fears, and shaky data have investors rattled, but I think panic has gone way too far.
  • Despite fear, I'm sticking to my strategy: buy great companies during uncertainty. History shows that's how long-term investors win.
  • I'm revisiting three underappreciated dividend growers I own, built for resilience, loaded with pricing power, and poised to outperform.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Empty street and Manhattan Bridge

timandtim

Introduction

"Very suddenly."

I think that's a good way to describe what happened on the stock market in the first few months of this year. What started as an uptrend until mid-February quickly turned into a market that briefly

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.86K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE, EXR, CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE--
Deere & Company
EXR--
Extra Space Storage Inc.
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News