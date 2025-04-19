The Metals Company: These Are Not The Metals Trump Is Looking For

Summary

  • The Metals Company is exploring deep-sea mining for critical metals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese, with significant support from the Trump administration for deep-sea mining.
  • Despite TMC's recent stock surge and increased speculation, long-term profitability remains uncertain due to unproven scalability and high capital costs.
  • New Trump policies aim to mitigate environmental concerns and funding challenges, but the long-term viability of deep-sea mining versus onshore mining remains questionable.
  • If successful, it will primarily produce Manganese, which is of low value, while cobalt and nickel make up a tiny fraction of resources and are not in a global shortage.
  • My outlook on TMC remains neutral; while benefiting from speculative hope and policy support, its long-term profit potential and scalability are doubtful.

Cave Diving

inusuke/iStock via Getty Images

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is pursuing a novel approach to mining critical mineral resources through deep-sea nodule mining. The company launched as a SPAC with limited initial capital. The technology is not yet proven at a

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

