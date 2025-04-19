The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is pursuing a novel approach to mining critical mineral resources through deep-sea nodule mining. The company launched as a SPAC with limited initial capital. The technology is not yet proven at a
The Metals Company: These Are Not The Metals Trump Is Looking For
Summary
- The Metals Company is exploring deep-sea mining for critical metals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese, with significant support from the Trump administration for deep-sea mining.
- Despite TMC's recent stock surge and increased speculation, long-term profitability remains uncertain due to unproven scalability and high capital costs.
- New Trump policies aim to mitigate environmental concerns and funding challenges, but the long-term viability of deep-sea mining versus onshore mining remains questionable.
- If successful, it will primarily produce Manganese, which is of low value, while cobalt and nickel make up a tiny fraction of resources and are not in a global shortage.
- My outlook on TMC remains neutral; while benefiting from speculative hope and policy support, its long-term profit potential and scalability are doubtful.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.