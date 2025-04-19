Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) is a global manufacturer of products for the oil and gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. It operates two segments - Drilling and Completions and Artificial Lift and Downhole. The former segment sells capital equipment
Oil Bulls Should Pay Close Attention To Forum Energy Technologies
Summary
- Forum Energy Technologies is a global manufacturer of a variety of products used in the oil, gas, industrial, and renewable energy sectors.
- Strong year-over-year performance can be mainly attributed to the Variperm acquisition that took place in January 2024.
- 2025 guidance indicates a mediocre year with declining EBITDA and FCF, but debt repayment could improve future EPS.
- Despite stagnant growth, FET's strong cash flow and focus on the higher margin Artificial Lift and Downhole segment makes it a value play for oil bulls.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.