Chinese stocks have outperformed notably so far in 2025. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is up by more than 7%, dividends included, year to date, while the S&P 500 ETF (
JD.com: Enduring Growth Amid A Trade War, Hiking My Target Price
Summary
- Chinese stocks have outperformed in 2025; JD's strong fundamentals and government stimulus support a buy rating despite the recent pullback.
- JD's Q4 results exceeded expectations with $1.02 EPS and $47.5B revenue; margins and government subsidies drive optimism for 2025.
- JD's valuation is attractive with a forward EPS of $4.80, a 12x multiple, and a $58 intrinsic value target, indicating significant upside.
- Technical support at $32 is crucial; maintaining this level and rallying on improved RSI momentum could lead to a strong performance.
