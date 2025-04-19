For many of us, it seems at the moment that tariffs are just splashed across the daily headlines: but beyond the damage they've wreaked on our stock portfolios, they've had little impact on day-to-day life.
Kura Sushi: Sharp Declines In Traffic Are Worrying (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tariffs and waning consumer confidence are significantly impacting Kura Sushi, leading to a downgrade to a sell rating due to supply chain uncertainties and declining same-store sales.
- Kura Sushi's Q2 results show a concerning trend, with a 5.3% y/y decline in comparable sales and an 8.5% drop in customer traffic.
- Despite maintaining its full-year sales target, Kura Sushi's ability to achieve 14% y/y growth in 2H appears unrealistic given current trends.
- Margins are deteriorating, with adjusted EBITDA margins down 90bps y/y and restaurant-level operating margins down 230bps y/y, despite efforts to improve operations.
