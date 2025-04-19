What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street on Thursday posted a loss for the holiday-shortened week, with traders experiencing more of the volatile, topsy-turvy trading that has become the norm recently.
Stock markets were shut on Good Friday.
The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) has now notched seven negative weeks out of nine, as tariff developments continue to sour sentiment. After several - sometimes confusing - adjustments and clarifications to tariff policy last week, things were quieter on that front over the past few days. Instead, U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials made public remarks about positive trade negotiations with multiple countries except China.
The U.S. and China's trade war continued to heat up after chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) disclosed anticipated charges due to U.S. export controls on some of their products to the Asian nation. The updates, along with a weak quarterly bookings performance by Dutch chip giant ASML (ASML), led to a tech rout and contributed to the majority of the week's overall market losses.
A hawkish Federal Reserve chair also played his part. Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Chicago, expressed concerns about the likely higher-than-anticipated effects from tariffs, including possibly putting pressure on the central bank's dual mandate of stable prices and strong employment. Trump later criticized him for not lowering interest rates, and has been said to be mulling over whether to remove Powell.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) retreated -1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slid -2.6%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) fell -2.7%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow -2.7% to 39,142. S&P 500 -1.5% to 5,283. Nasdaq -2.6% to 16,286. Russell 2000 +1.1% to 1,881. CBOE Volatility Index -21.1% to 29.65.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +2%. Utilities +1.9%. Financials -0.1%. Telecom -2.9%. Healthcare -1.2%. Industrials -0.3%. Information Technology -3.7%. Materials +0.4%. Energy +3.2%. Consumer Discretionary -3.2%. Real Estate +4%.
World Indices
London +3.9% to 8,276. France +2.6% to 7,286. Germany +4.1% to 21,206. Japan +3.4% to 34,730. China +1.2% to 3,277. Hong Kong +2.3% to 21,395. India +4.5% to 78,553.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +5.2% to $64.68/bbl. Gold +3% to $3,341.3/oz. Natural Gas -8% to 3.245. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.332.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.27%. USD/JPY -0.93%. GBP/USD +1.64%. Bitcoin -0.5%. Litecoin -2.6%. Ethereum -2.8%. XRP -3.5%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) +17%. The Mosaic (MOS) +13%. Diamondback Energy (FANG) +12%. Halliburton (HAL) +11%. APA Corporation (APA) +10%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) -24%. Global Payments (GPN) -17%. Humana (HUM) -9%. DaVita (DVA) -9%. Meta Platforms (META) -8%.
