What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Thursday posted a loss for the holiday-shortened week, with traders experiencing more of the volatile, topsy-turvy trading that has become the norm recently.



Stock markets were shut on Good Friday.



The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) has now notched seven negative weeks out of nine, as tariff developments continue to sour sentiment. After several - sometimes confusing - adjustments and clarifications to tariff policy last week, things were quieter on that front over the past few days. Instead, U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials made public remarks about positive trade negotiations with multiple countries except China.



The U.S. and China's trade war continued to heat up after chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) disclosed anticipated charges due to U.S. export controls on some of their products to the Asian nation. The updates, along with a weak quarterly bookings performance by Dutch chip giant ASML (ASML), led to a tech rout and contributed to the majority of the week's overall market losses.



A hawkish Federal Reserve chair also played his part. Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Chicago, expressed concerns about the likely higher-than-anticipated effects from tariffs, including possibly putting pressure on the central bank's dual mandate of stable prices and strong employment. Trump later criticized him for not lowering interest rates, and has been said to be mulling over whether to remove Powell.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) retreated -1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slid -2.6%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) fell -2.7%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.