Spotify: A Great Company, But With Too Much Growth Priced In
Summary
- I rate Spotify Technology as a STRONG SELL due to its extreme overvaluation compared to its future growth potential.
- Despite impressive revenue and MAUs growth, Spotify's premium subscriber growth heavily relies on first-world markets for revenue.
- Most of the company's 2024 FCF was generated by large share sellouts, with shares outstanding rising by 6.15% YOY and generating around $1.92B of the company's FCF that year.
- Intrinsic value calculations show that Spotify's stock is significantly overpriced, supporting my STRONG SELL rating.
