Spotify: A Great Company, But With Too Much Growth Priced In

FutureRich Investing
127 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • I rate Spotify Technology as a STRONG SELL due to its extreme overvaluation compared to its future growth potential.
  • Despite impressive revenue and MAUs growth, Spotify's premium subscriber growth heavily relies on first-world markets for revenue.
  • Most of the company's 2024 FCF was generated by large share sellouts, with shares outstanding rising by 6.15% YOY and generating around $1.92B of the company's FCF that year.
  • Intrinsic value calculations show that Spotify's stock is significantly overpriced, supporting my STRONG SELL rating.

Mouse Cursor in Front of Large Hovering Music Symbol – Digital Music Concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today, I want to take a look at Spotify Technology (SPOT) and understand why I rate the company as a STRONG SELL. Don't get me wrong here; I do love Spotify, use their product daily, and

This article was written by

FutureRich Investing
127 Followers
I am a value dividend investor with an eye for heavy long term compounding. Whenever I see a company that is heavily undervalued with large upside, I always jump in to take my share of the riches. I have been investing since I can remember, specialising in long term growth dividend companies, so that one day I would be able to live off dividends

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News