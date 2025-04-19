VRIG: A Bit Disappointing (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics
5.11K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • This year has been challenging for asset classes, with the S&P 500 down 10%, Nasdaq down 13%, and short-term bond funds also affected.
  • The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF experienced a surprising -0.46% drawdown, despite its low portfolio duration of 0.22 years.
  • VRIG's underperformance is attributed to slippage in the 'Securitized' bucket, particularly in ABS deals, despite strong credit ratings and low duration.
  • Investors favor short-dated bond funds like VRIG for enhanced yield over treasury funds, though recent market stress has tested their resilience.

Cylindrical volumes forming different graphs

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

This year has proven to be a very tough one for many asset classes, including short-term bond funds. So far, we have the following tally in the markets:

The S&P 500 is down -10% this

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.11K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRIG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VRIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News