If you have read my last article on Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), I tried to provide investors with in-depth analysis of my skepticism of the stock climbing at such a furious pace from our target of $60
Super Micro Computer: Nervy Bulls Look To Regain The Punchy Momentum (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- SMCI's stock surged from $17 to $66.44 before a standard correction; current resistance is at $35 with potential targets of $45 and $52.
- SMCI expects 2024 revenue growth of 62% YoY, aiming for $23.5-$25 billion, with a significant rise to $40 billion by 2026.
- The company's niche in direct liquid cooling technology and U.S.-manufactured components ensures supply chain stability and energy efficiency advantages.
- Despite tariff impacts, SMCI's innovative tech and strategic positioning suggest potential for recovery and growth in the evolving market landscape.
