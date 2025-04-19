AT&T (T) stock has given returns in the past few quarters which is higher than most of the bullish estimates. This year has been particularly good for the company as the wider S&P 500 went into a
AT&T: Don't Get FOMO At Peak Valuation
Summary
- AT&T stock has shown a massive bullish run in the past few quarters, which is a big change from the earlier negative sentiment towards the stock.
- In YTD, AT&T has seen an over 18% jump compared to a 10% dip in the S&P 500 and a big decline in many Mag 7 stocks.
- The convergence of fiber and wireless is a positive factor for the company and the management has also mentioned a $20 billion share buyback capacity, which can deliver better EPS.
- The current tariff situation might lead to investors giving greater preference to the stability of AT&T compared to other growth stocks, but the stock is already quite pricey.
- The company is expected to show barely 1%-2% of revenue growth in the next few years, and any economic slowdown or recession could still have a big negative impact on the stock.
