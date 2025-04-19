Food industry giant Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), a subsidiary of Brazil's JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and a key player in the U.S. poultry production industry, saw a meager increase in revenue in 2024 but a substantial improvement in
Pilgrim's Pride: Prepares Its Wings To Take Flight This Year
Summary
- Pilgrim's Pride, a U.S. leading poultry producer, is expanding its footprint in Mexico and Europe through M&A.
- Lower soybean prices and increased corn production are improving PPC's margins, with resilient chicken demand boosting profitability and free cash flow.
- PPC's diversified portfolio and strong balance sheet, with record operating cash flow and sustainable debt levels, position it well for future growth.
- Despite recent stock gains, PPC remains undervalued compared to industry averages, offering potential upside as defensive stocks gain favor amid recession fears.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.