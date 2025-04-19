Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street looked to rebound Thursday after a tech-driven selloff dragged markets down Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tariff warnings spooked investors, citing risks to inflation and employment. With the holiday-shortened week, investors’ focus turns to key data due next week, such as the U.S. Consumer Confidence on Tuesday, Mortgage Market Index, and New home sales on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Thursday will include economic reports such as Jobless Claims, Durable goods orders, existing home sales, and Atlanta Fed GDP. The United Kingdom will release its Core Retail Sales on Friday, while the U.S. will release Michigan Consumer sentiment, and Inflation expectations for 1-year and 5-year.

Tesla (TSLA), Verizon (VZ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), and AbbVie (ABBV) will report earnings next week.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 21: Home Bancorp (HBCP) SmartFinancial (SMBK), Comerica (CMA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 22: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), GE Aerospace (GE), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 23: Philip Morris (PM), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T), ServiceNow (NOW), Boeing (NYSE:BA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 24: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), P&G (PG), Merck & Co. (MRK), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 25: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Phillips 66 (PSX). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Nvidia (NVDA) has a much higher level of implied volatility than normal based on options trading. Companies with an elevated level of short interest outstanding on them ahead of