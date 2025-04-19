At first blush, an ETF with a dividend yield of 3.17% that has outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by around 9.3% this year thanks to its low beta and much cheaper valuation looks nothing short
FDV: Never Forget Low Beta Is A Double-Edged Sword
Summary
- FDV has an active strategy at the intersection of the dividend, quality, and low volatility factors. It is benchmarked against the S&P 500.
- Large exposure to utilities and low beta have somewhat protected it from deep losses this year. Nevertheless, its longer-term performance is underwhelming, as it meaningfully underperformed IVV.
- Its current factor mix is heavy in quality and value, but SCHD is better in multiple aspects.
- Its dividend characteristics are fine, but not outstanding. SCHD is ahead here as well.
- Considering its low beta, which is a disadvantage over the long term, and high expense ratio of 50 bps, I believe FDV deserves a Hold rating at best.
