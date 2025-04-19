ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) is down by over 6% since reporting Q1 2025 earnings. Even though the company guided $4.3 billion below the analyst consensus for FY 2025, margins for the full year were reaffirmed
ASML: Shares Could Get Way Cheaper
Summary
- I believe the post earnings selloff was an overreaction to tariff uncertainty, and I anticipate further volatility with sector-specific semiconductor tariffs due next week.
- That said, I estimate a realistic 10% tariff on US imports will be imposed and fully passed on to customers, limiting ASML’s margin hit.
- I expect high‑NA EUV adoption to lift margins by 2027–28. Mass production of NXE:5200 tools remains several years away.
- I reiterate my hold rating, as the current tariff drama outweighs fundamentals. I will reconsider my rating after the 90-day pause on tariffs.
