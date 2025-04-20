2 Of The Biggest Dip Opportunities In Dividend (Growth) Land

Apr. 20, 2025 7:30 AM ETTMO, PLD
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • Market fear creates hesitation, but history shows scary headlines often mark great buying opportunities. I assess risk, not just wait for perfect timing.
  • My strategy to rotate from growth to value has helped me outperform. I bought quality dividend growers when panic set in, based on logic, not luck.
  • I highlight two compelling stocks: one a powerful long-term grower in healthcare, the other a higher-yielding pick tied to industrial strength and income stability.
Weißkopfseeadler fliegt

KenCanning/E+ via Getty Images

Happy Easter to all who celebrate!

Introduction

Market sentiment is one of the most fascinating things to watch.

Especially herd behavior and the loss/gain of confidence that comes with substantial market moves in either direction.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.89K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL, FIX, REXR, DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

