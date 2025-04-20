The market volatility that has upended the U.S. stock market has put plenty of transactions on hold, pausing major M&A deals and putting IPOs on ice. Yet amid this fervor, it's difficult to remember now that just a few
Soho House: Plenty Of Room For Membership Growth, Buy The Dip
Summary
- Soho House's strong brand and growing membership waitlist indicate high demand, making it a valuable investment, despite recent stock price declines.
- The company's recurring revenue from memberships and ability to manage supply/demand through pricing adjustments provide financial stability and growth potential.
- Favorable FX trends could boost international revenue, offsetting tariff-related headwinds and macroeconomic risks.
- The recent stock dip presents a strategic buying opportunity at <12x forward adjusted EBITDA.
