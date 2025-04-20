Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) is one of the most defensive business development companies in the market. Does the defensive orientation matter? Yes, it does - especially now when Trump's administration caused global uncertainty regarding the trade war. Just around two and
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund: Bet On Defensive Portfolio
Summary
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a defensive BDC focusing on U.S.-based middle-market businesses with stable cash flows, low CAPEX, and diversified structures, mitigating operating risks.
- The portfolio's non-cyclical exposure and 96.5% first-lien debt investments ensure stability and priority in repayment, crucial during economic uncertainty.
- Despite trade war risks, MSDL's attractive valuation at ~0.92x Price-to-Book Value and solid income potential with a 10.5% regular DPS yield make it a compelling buy.
- MSDL's well-covered quarterly dividends of $0.50 per share, supplemented occasionally, further enhance its appeal as a top-tier defensive BDC investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSDL, BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.