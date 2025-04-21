Topaz Energy: A Robust Dividend Income From Oil And Gas Royalties And Infrastructure

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Topaz Energy is a leading Canadian natural gas royalty company with significant free cash flow, well-covered dividends, and low capex requirements.
  • In 2024, Topaz generated C$272M in free cash flow, with a payout ratio of just over 70%, highlighting its financial stability.
  • The 2025 guidance suggests a net free cash flow of C$317M, with potential upside from higher natural gas prices and manageable downside from lower oil prices.
  • Topaz's diversified asset base, including natural gas processing plants, justifies its premium valuation and makes it a core asset for exposure to Canadian oil and gas markets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Three Pumpjacks in Alberta

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ:CA) (OTCPK:TPZEF) is one of Canada’s leading natural gas royalty companies, as about 70% of its oil-equivalent production rate consists of natural gas. The contribution from liquids is also important, while the company

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.68K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPZ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPZ:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPZ:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPZEF
--
TPZ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News