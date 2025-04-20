Alphabet: About That 'Cheap' P/E Ratio (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Alphabet's P/E ratio of 19x appears reasonable, but maybe misleading due to low reported depreciation expenses compared to high capital expenditures.
  • Google's price to free cash flow ratio, adjusted for stock-based compensation, is a lofty 34x, suggesting the stock is still overvalued.
  • Sustaining double-digit growth is unlikely given the company's massive size.
Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) now trades at a P/E ratio of 19x on a trailing basis, putting it in the bottom fifth percentile of readings over the past two decades. It now trades at a rare discount to the S&P500, which now

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

