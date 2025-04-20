Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street will gear up for the first quarter earnings season next week, with hundreds of major firms on deck. Traders will also get a fairly busy economic calendar, and tariff developments will continue to be squarely in focus.



In terms of reporting companies, Tesla (TSLA) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) will be the headliners. There are several other household names scheduled to announce their numbers, including Verizon (VZ), Boeing (BA), Intel (INTC), IBM (IBM), P&G (PG) and 3M (MMM).



Turning to economic data, flash PMIs will garner attention, and so will existing home sales, jobless claims and a final reading on consumer sentiment. Additionally, the Fed's Beige Book on U.S. economic activity will be released.

