Wall Street Week Ahead

Apr. 20, 2025 5:52 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 13 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
(4min)

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

jcrosemann

Wall Street will gear up for the first quarter earnings season next week, with hundreds of major firms on deck. Traders will also get a fairly busy economic calendar, and tariff developments will continue to be squarely in focus.

In terms of reporting companies, Tesla (TSLA) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) will be the headliners. There are several other household names scheduled to announce their numbers, including Verizon (VZ), Boeing (BA), Intel (INTC), IBM (IBM), P&G (PG) and 3M (MMM).

Turning to economic data, flash PMIs will garner attention, and so will existing home sales, jobless claims and a final reading on consumer sentiment. Additionally, the Fed's Beige Book on U.S. economic activity will be released.

Investing Group Spotlight - Dividends

Liberation Day’s sweeping tariffs, followed by near-daily policy changes and unpredictable messaging, have heightened the normal uncertainties of stock investing. Don’t let emotions get in your way. Stick to time-tested principles of long-term investing. In particular, know your objectives and make sure your strategies move you towards your goals.

I believe that dividend-growth investing is a fundamentally sound approach, rooted in enduring principles, that can serve investors well when markets are turbulent. At Dividends & Income Select, our portfolios are real (not models), anchored in solid analysis, and hold top-quality stocks suitable for erratic markets. We explain in detail every move that we make and why we made it.

My team and I select positions from a diverse universe of stocks that covers every sector of the economy as well as the full spectrum of dividend-growth investing. Recent purchases that are still well-valued include Chevron (CVX), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Eastman Chemical (EMN). In addition, dividend-growth stalwarts that are good choices right now include Realty Income (O) – with 48 straight years of dividend growth – and PepsiCo (PEP), with a 52-year streak that was just extended by a 5% increase.

Discover more analysis and ideas from David Van Knapp with his SA Investing Group service: Dividends & Income Select.

Earnings

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 21: Home Bancorp (HBCP), SmartFinancial (SMBK), Comerica (CMA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 22: Tesla, GE Aerospace (GE), Verizon, Lockheed Martin (LMT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 23: Philip Morris (PM), IBM, AT&T (T), ServiceNow (NOW), Boeing. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 24: Alphabet, P&G, Merck & Co. (MRK), Intel. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 25: AbbVie (ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Phillips 66 (PSX). See the full earnings calendar.

In case you missed it

Trump vs. Powell: Here's the twist

S&P Death Cross

10 S&P stocks defying the downturn

Sell-Rated S&P stocks

Nvidia silver lining

Eight REITs increase dividends in March

$800 billion U.S. selloff in Chinese stocks?

Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on AAPL, AMZN

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
BA--
The Boeing Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News