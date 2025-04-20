Wall Street Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street will gear up for the first quarter earnings season next week, with hundreds of major firms on deck. Traders will also get a fairly busy economic calendar, and tariff developments will continue to be squarely in focus.
In terms of reporting companies, Tesla (TSLA) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) will be the headliners. There are several other household names scheduled to announce their numbers, including Verizon (VZ), Boeing (BA), Intel (INTC), IBM (IBM), P&G (PG) and 3M (MMM).
Turning to economic data, flash PMIs will garner attention, and so will existing home sales, jobless claims and a final reading on consumer sentiment. Additionally, the Fed's Beige Book on U.S. economic activity will be released.
Investing Group Spotlight - Dividends
Liberation Day’s sweeping tariffs, followed by near-daily policy changes and unpredictable messaging, have heightened the normal uncertainties of stock investing. Don’t let emotions get in your way. Stick to time-tested principles of long-term investing. In particular, know your objectives and make sure your strategies move you towards your goals.
I believe that dividend-growth investing is a fundamentally sound approach, rooted in enduring principles, that can serve investors well when markets are turbulent. At Dividends & Income Select, our portfolios are real (not models), anchored in solid analysis, and hold top-quality stocks suitable for erratic markets. We explain in detail every move that we make and why we made it.
My team and I select positions from a diverse universe of stocks that covers every sector of the economy as well as the full spectrum of dividend-growth investing. Recent purchases that are still well-valued include Chevron (CVX), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Eastman Chemical (EMN). In addition, dividend-growth stalwarts that are good choices right now include Realty Income (O) – with 48 straight years of dividend growth – and PepsiCo (PEP), with a 52-year streak that was just extended by a 5% increase.
Earnings
Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 21: Home Bancorp (HBCP), SmartFinancial (SMBK), Comerica (CMA). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 22: Tesla, GE Aerospace (GE), Verizon, Lockheed Martin (LMT). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 23: Philip Morris (PM), IBM, AT&T (T), ServiceNow (NOW), Boeing. See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 24: Alphabet, P&G, Merck & Co. (MRK), Intel. See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 25: AbbVie (ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Phillips 66 (PSX). See the full earnings calendar.
