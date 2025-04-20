Akeso, Inc. (OTCPK:AKESF) is a Chinese pharmaceutical company that develops antibody technologies for oncology, autoimmune diseases, and other metabolic conditions. One of its main differentiators is its R&D engine of proprietary platforms for discovering, optimizing, and validating its therapies. This way, AKESF has produced
Bullish On Akeso's Ivonescimab, But Valuation And Geopolitical Risks Remain
Summary
- AKESF basically develops antibody technologies. Its main IP is Ivonescimab and Cadonilimab, which are already approved in China.
- Also, its partnership with Summit Therapeutics targets Ivonescimab's US commercialization and R&D. It gives AKESF sizeable potential milestone payments and royalties from US sales.
- AKESF has over 30 pipeline candidates across oncology, metabolism, and autoimmune diseases. So I consider it a rapidly emerging biotech leader in China.
- However, AKESF’s valuation multiples seem very expensive at these levels. Even though I reckon it has a strong balance sheet and an extensive cash runway.
- Unfortunately, elevated trade risks also amplify AKESF’s downside potential, so ultimately, I rate it a neutral “Hold” rating for now.
