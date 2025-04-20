Carnival's Selloff Triggers Near Doubling Upside Potential - Reiterate Buy

  • CCL has had the much needed selloff from recent heights, with it already triggering the cheaper valuations and near doubling upside potential over the next few years.
  • Part of the headwinds are naturally attributed to the near-term risks from rising anti-US sentiments and ongoing pullback in foreign tourism, thanks to the ongoing tariff war.
  • Even so, readers must note CCL's growing customer deposits at higher yields, as similarly observed in the management's raised FY2025 guidance.
  • This is significantly aided by the raised consensus estimates, lower short interest volumes, emergence of clear uptrend support line since October 2022 bottom, and recent bounce at $16.43 floor.
  • We shall further discuss why we are reiterating our Buy rating for the CCL stock here.

CCL Is Even More Compelling After The Deep Selloff - Near Doubling Upside Potential Ahead

We previously covered Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) in January 2025, discussing its impressive reversal from the pandemic pains, as observed in the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

