Block: Don't Buy Yet, Wait For Confident Commentary In Q1
Summary
- Block's Cash App performance has been underwhelming, but new features like borrowing and BNPL offer growth potential.
- The merchant-facing Square business is growing well, but tariffs present risks to gross payment volumes particularly in the food beverage retail industries.
- Tariffs also pose risks to management's FY25 gross profits growth guidance.
- Valuations are near relative fair value vs peers, but I lean a bit more cautious due to declining earnings expectations and borderline bearish technical signals.
- US Retail Sales data suggests limited positive surprises for Block's Q1 FY25, but potential upside in Q2 FY25 so far.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.