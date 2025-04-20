Tempus: The AI Engine Powering Healthcare

Summary

  • Tempus AI grew revenue 30.4% YoY in FY2024 to $693.4M, with Q4 growth at 35.8%.
  • Genomics drove 65% of FY2024 revenue at $451.7M with a suboptimal 49.2% gross margin and cost-intensive delivery.
  • Data & Services segment delivered 75.2% gross margins, $241.6M revenue, and 140% net revenue retention with $940M remaining contract value.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ($104.7M) in FY2024; Q4 non-GAAP gross margin reached 61.9% with rising operating leverage.
  • Trading at 10.2x EV/Sales and 1,353x forward EV/EBITDA, Tempus requires flawless execution to justify its $7.1B valuation.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) quickly became a leader in AI-driven precision medicine, with a 35.8% growth rate, year-over-year, during Q4 2024 and issuing guidance that's bullish for 2025. Investors have cheered its tale: A genomics-data giant

Pythia Research focuses on multi-bagger stocks, primarily in the technology sector. Our approach combines financial analysis, behavioral finance, psychology, social sciences, and alternative metrics to assess companies with high conviction and asymmetric risk-reward potential. By leveraging both traditional and unconventional insights, we aim to uncover breakout opportunities before they gain mainstream attention. Our multidisciplinary strategy helps us navigate market sentiment, identify emerging trends, and invest in transformative businesses poised for exponential growth. We don’t just follow the market—we anticipate where disruption will create the next big winners.

