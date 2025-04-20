Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) quickly became a leader in AI-driven precision medicine, with a 35.8% growth rate, year-over-year, during Q4 2024 and issuing guidance that's bullish for 2025. Investors have cheered its tale: A genomics-data giant
Tempus: The AI Engine Powering Healthcare
Summary
- Tempus AI grew revenue 30.4% YoY in FY2024 to $693.4M, with Q4 growth at 35.8%.
- Genomics drove 65% of FY2024 revenue at $451.7M with a suboptimal 49.2% gross margin and cost-intensive delivery.
- Data & Services segment delivered 75.2% gross margins, $241.6M revenue, and 140% net revenue retention with $940M remaining contract value.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ($104.7M) in FY2024; Q4 non-GAAP gross margin reached 61.9% with rising operating leverage.
- Trading at 10.2x EV/Sales and 1,353x forward EV/EBITDA, Tempus requires flawless execution to justify its $7.1B valuation.
