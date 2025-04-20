Avon Technologies: More Positive About The Future

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Avon Technologies is expected to see >10% revenue growth in FY25, driven by strong sales of FM54 respirators and ACH GEN II helmets for the US Department of Defense.
  • Despite some cost pressures from facility closures and production ramp-ups, profit margin guidance has been adjusted to 12%, with an 80% cash conversion expectation.
  • The stock is currently overvalued for FY25, but long-term growth prospects remain strong, with significant upside anticipated in 2026 and 2027.
  • I maintain a buy rating, noting potential price weakness to $15.67 in case of market pressure, but overall upside is backloaded beyond FY25.
Battlefield with a soldier, armored vehicle and flying helicopters at sunset

In January, I covered Avon Technologies plc (OTCPK:AVNBF) after the stock had reached my price target. In that report, I increased my price target to $22.06. Since then, the stock lost 3% of its value while the S&P 500

