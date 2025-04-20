Last week, the capital markets were not as manic as the previous week, but the uncertainty stemming from Washington remains intense. Outside of tariffs on Mexican tomatoes, the US tariffs were not extended, but new investigations were opened that will likely lead to
Week Ahead: Manic Activity Restrained, But Could Return
Summary
- Sentiment toward the US has soured. We have suggested for some time that dollar-based investors should diversify out of the US. Not for ideological reasons, but because of valuation. The dollar and US stocks were overvalued.
- The Dollar Index spent last week inside the range set on April 11 (~99.00-100.75). In fact, it was unable to rise above 100.30, and finished the week pinned near its lows. The key question is whether it is basing and set to recover or nesting before the next leg down.
- The euro spent last week consolidating within the April 11 range (~$1.1190-1.1475) but here, even more than the Dollar Index, the price action looks like bullish consolidation. The momentum indicators are stretched but do not appear poised to turn lower immediately.
- Sterling has a nine-day rally in tow. It is the longest advance since July 2020. During the run, it has appreciated by about 4.5% to reach almost $1.3300.
