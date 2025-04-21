High-Yield Investors Rejoice: 2 Growth-Oriented BDCs Attractive On The Price Drop

Apr. 21, 2025 7:03 AM ET, , , , , , , 8 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Market volatility offers dividend investors a chance to buy high-quality BDCs like Blackstone Secured Lending and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending at attractive prices.
  • Despite recession fears, BXSL and MSDL's strong fundamentals, low non-performing loans, and robust liquidity make them appealing investment opportunities.
  • BXSL's $28 price and MSDL's discount to NAV present attractive entry points, backed by well-known asset managers and growth-focused strategies.
  • Investors should monitor recession risks, interest rate changes, and non-accruals, but BXSL and MSDL offer higher yields and strong fundamentals in a high inflationary environment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Product or service quality management control concept. Businessman showing cost with down chart and quality with up chart for business optimization. Budget cost or improvement quality adjustment.

RerF/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I love when the prices of the things I buy go down. Means I can get more for my money. -Warren Buffett

As a dividend investor, the market volatility created some nice buying opportunities, although many



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.21K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, BXSL, CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
MSDL--
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
MAIN--
Main Street Capital Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News