Palmer Square Capital BDC: An Ugly Duckling

Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Palmer Square Capital BDC's recent dividend cut and high leverage raise concerns, especially given their short track record and economic uncertainty.
  • Despite some positive metrics like high exposure to first-lien loans and larger borrower EBITDAs, caution is warranted due to potential recession risks.
  • The BDC's high leverage ratio of 1.50x, well above peers, limits flexibility and poses risks in a volatile economic environment.
  • Given these factors, I rate Palmer Square Capital BDC a hold, advising investors to proceed with caution when seeking high yields.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Duckling quacking against white background

tap10

This article was co-produced with Dividend Collectuh.

This week on my Wide Moat Research YouTube show, Nick Ward and I will be discussing SWAN (sleep at night investing). Although I didn't coin the "SWAN" term, I have used it at least 100 times here

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.25K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Note: Brad is also related to Nicholas Thomas who contributes to Seeking Alpha.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN, ARCC, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News