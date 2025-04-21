Viemed Healthcare: Remaining Bullish Due To Strong Forward-Looking EPS Revisions
Summary
- Viemed Healthcare's stock has declined recently, but bullish EPS revisions and strong growth projections make it an attractive buy near its long-term bottom.
- The company projects significant revenue and EBITDA growth for 2025, with EPS expected to rise by 42.86% in 2025 and 52.5% in 2026.
- Viemed's valuation remains attractive, with positive cash flow and rising equity, despite the stock's recent bearish trend.
- Strong market potential in COPD and Sleep apnea care, coupled with improving profitability and return on capital, supports our bullish rating.
