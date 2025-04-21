Stock market turmoil isn't a time to be fearful: rather, it's the exact right moment for long-term investors to go bargain hunting. Some of these stocks may face some near-term headwinds: but getting into them at the right price is the key.
Abercrombie & Fitch: Great Value As This Company Becomes Cool Again
Summary
- Stock market turmoil is a prime opportunity for long-term investors to find bargains, with Abercrombie & Fitch being a standout value stock.
- Abercrombie & Fitch has rebranded successfully, showing double-digit sales growth, particularly through its Hollister subsidiary, making it an attractive buy.
- Abercrombie does have exposure to tariffs (it sources products from 17 different countries), and we expect the company to lower its guidance when it reports its next results in June.
- However, the stock trades at an incredible ~5x P/E and FCF multiple, amid a share buyback plan that covers roughly one-third of its current market cap.
