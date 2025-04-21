Apple: Falling Sales In China; Downgrade To Sell
Summary
- I am downgrading Apple to a 'Sell' rating with a fair value of $178 per share, due to US-China tariff risks and slowing growth in China.
- iPhone shipments in China declined by 9% YoY in Q1 2025, losing market share to Xiaomi and Huawei, impacting Apple's revenue.
- The impending sector tariff on smartphones could increase Apple's manufacturing costs, potentially leading to higher prices and reduced demand.
- Rising geopolitical tensions may lead to a consumer boycott in China, further hindering Apple's growth prospects in the region.
