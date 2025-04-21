CIMN: Performed As Expected, Still A Buy

Binary Tree Analytics
5.11K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • CIMN, a senior unsecured note from Chimera, experienced a -4% drawdown, outperforming the company's preferred equity and other mREIT bonds during recent market turmoil.
  • Its performance aligned with expectations based on BB high-yield spreads, demonstrating its resilience and predictable behavior in volatile markets.
  • Despite being rated BBB by Egan-Jones, CIMN trades as high-yield debt, with a 9% coupon reflecting market perception.
  • CIMN remains a 'Buy' due to its stable performance and advantageous risk/reward profile, though investors should treat it as high-yield debt.

Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Data Technology

Just_Super

Thesis

We last covered the Chimera Investment Corporation 9.0% senior notes due 2029 (NYSE:CIMN) last year, right after issuance. We assigned the exchange-traded notes a 'Buy' rating, based on the attractive coupon, seniority in the capital structure and advantageous risk/reward profile. The notes went on

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.11K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CIMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News