From most of the prominent Q1 '25 earnings so far, which is just 59 companies per This Week in Earnings in LSEG, some of the mentioned trends in conference calls is that some S&P 500
S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Q2 '25 S&P 500 EPS Revisions
Summary
- From most of the prominent Q1 ’25 earnings so far, some of the mentioned trends in conference calls is that some S&P 500 companies pre-ordered or accelerated orders for those products impacted by tariffs.
- March ’25 retail sales data, which is a good read on the US consumer, still indicates a healthy trend with March retail sales +1.4%, or +1.7% after revisions.
- Given earnings patterns over the years, and because Q1 ’25 was pre-Liberation Day, Q2 ’25 earnings are expected - from the results this past week - to be up 10-12% for the quarter.
- However, Q2 ’25 S&P 500 EPS estimates have already started getting cut, and that reduction will likely continue for another 11-12 weeks. How far Q2 ’25 S&P 500 EPS estimates get revised lower over the next 3-4 weeks will be critical.
