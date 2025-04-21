SCHG: Contrarian Opportunity

The Asian Investor
28.7K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF is heavily concentrated in the tech sector, particularly the 'magnificent 7' stocks with significant AI exposure.
  • Despite recent underperformance, the ETF presents a contrarian buying opportunity due to the tech sector's valuation contraction in 2025.
  • The ETF's portfolio is dominated by Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, with 49% of investments in Information Technology.
  • The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF is a solid buy for investors on the drop due to its ability to achieve mid-teens NAV returns since its inception.
  • The ETF offers a way for investors to invest in leading tech firms, especially the magnificent 7 stocks, but carries risks if the tech sector underperforms.

Flying through glow blue futuristic digital technology landscape. Glow colourful particle background.

ko_orn

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is an ETF that focuses on the largest U.S. companies, and specifically is oriented towards the Information Technology sector. Because of its tech focus, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF is heavily concentrated in 'magnificent 7' stocks which

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
28.7K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News