DRDGOLD: Stay Long This Unique Gold Producer
Summary
- DRDGOLD has delivered 53% total returns since June 2023, driven by rising gold prices and the company's excellent leverage to gold prices.
- DRDGOLD reprocesses historical waste tailings into gold, offering lower exploration risk and benefiting from fixed costs and rising gold prices.
- With gold prices rallying 27% YTD and expected to reach $4,000/oz, DRDGOLD's financial performance should continue to impress.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.