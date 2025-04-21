The Euro to Dollar (EUR:USD) exchange rate recently soared to a three-year high off the back of President Trump's tariff uncertainty in the US, but can the European Union's currency of choice become a safe haven option for
EUR/USD: Euro Could Achieve Safe Haven Status Amid Dollar Tariff Uncertainty
Summary
- The EUR/USD exchange rate has soared due to US tariff uncertainty, with investment banks bullish on a stronger euro amid dollar weakness.
- Despite ECB interest rate cuts, the euro shows resilience, with Eurozone inflation on track to meet the 2% target by 2025.
- US tariffs and trade policies are driving dollar volatility, while European defense spending amid the Ukraine conflict may impact the euro's safe haven status.
- Future EUR/USD performance hinges on geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, with Trump's unpredictability likely to cause ongoing volatility.
