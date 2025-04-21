Maybe you’re reading my analysis while sitting on the couch, dipping an Oreo cookie into your coffee. If so, you’re not alone because Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is responsible for a large portion of our daily snacks. Mondelez operates in
Mondelez: Bitter Times Still Not Priced In
Summary
- Mondelez faces challenges from high cocoa prices and inflation but has hedged costs and is implementing price increases and cost savings to protect margins.
- Despite market pressures, Mondelez's strong brands and international exposure drive steady growth, with organic sales up 4.3% and adjusted earnings per share rising 13%.
- Mondelez's shareholder-friendly policies include a $9 billion share buyback program and a 10.4% average annual dividend increase, enhancing long-term investment appeal.
- Given current uncertainties around cocoa prices, I rate Mondelez "On hold" but see potential for buying if prices correct and cocoa costs stabilize.
