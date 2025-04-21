Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has seen a big bearish correction in the last few weeks, where it lost almost 25% of its valuation since the previous earnings call in early February. During Q4 2024, Google was able to
Alphabet: Logic Could Overcome Fear In Upcoming Earnings
Summary
- Alphabet’s valuation has declined by almost a quarter since the Q4 2024 earnings in early February.
- While Google missed the revenue estimate and the cloud revenue was lower than estimate, most of the other indicators in the previous earnings call were good.
- Wall Street is also cautious about the $75 billion capex announcement for 2025, and we could see some downward adjustment to this figure due to trade uncertainties.
- Waymo is rapidly growing in Austin and is already showing an efficient business model compared to Tesla’s promise of launching robotaxi service in June.
- Google stock is trading at a mere 13.5 times the EPS estimate for fiscal year ending Dec. 2027, which is very low when we look at the growth runway and buyback capacity of the company.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.